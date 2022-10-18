100 Thieves GM PapaSmithy steps down

Credit: 100 Thieves

Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith, the general manager of 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team, stepped down from his position on Tuesday after three years with the organization.

PapaSmithy, 35, announced his decision in a lengthy post on Twitter.

“After multiple rounds of talks with management before Worlds, it was clear that the shared vision of the kind of League of Legends program we wanted to build together in 2019 no longer fit the goals and aspirations of 100T in 2023,” PapaSmithy wrote on Twitter. “Ultimately, this meant supporting our LCS team through Worlds and then going our separate ways.”

PapaSmithy also wrote on Twitter that he is “interested in building something great in esports in 2023.”

He joined the organization on Sept. 4, 2019.

On Monday, 100 Thieves finished with a 1-5 record in Group D play and were eliminated from the 2022 LoL World Championship.

–Field Level Media