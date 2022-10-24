100 Thieves adds Cryocells to 2023 VCT roster

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The 100 Thieves’ VALORANT division has added former XSET star duelist/Chamber player Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban to their starting roster for the upcoming the VCT 2023 season, according to a video announcement released by the organization on Monday.

Cryocells will join a roster that includes the original core from this past season: Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, Derrek “Derrek” Ha, Brenden “stellar” McGrath and Sean “bang” Bezerra.

“We’re very excited regarding Cryo’s skillset,” general manager Daniel “ddk” Kapadia said in the video. “He’s a player that can instantly react and has a very high mechanical skill ceiling. We’re looking for that increased pace in that position, and I think that will allow us to do a lot more with the team.”

ddk and new coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom — promoted to the head coach position after Sean Gares’ departure last week — said they anticipate bringing in more structure and analytical approaches from 100 Thieves’ successful League of Legends division.

100 Thieves still needs to add at least one substitute player to finalize the roster.

–Field Level Media